COVID-19 Tally In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, Recoveries Surpass 11K

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 186 new COVID-19 patients on Monday that pushed the district’s case tally to 12,757, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 1,599 from 1,570 a day ago, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, another 157 patients got discharged during the period, as the COVID-19 recovery count reached 11,107, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 51 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, down from 0.40 per cent the previous day, it showed.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 87.06 per cent from 87.10 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics. There were 53,953 active COVID-19 cases across UP on Monday. So far, 3,31,270 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,652, the data showed.

The state’s average recovery rate stood at 84.75 per cent on Monday, up from 84.19 per cent on Sunday, according to government officials..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor