Covid-19: Tamil Nadu Govt Allows 100% Occupancy in Cinema Halls

According to the government, the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections was coming down in the state.

Lending its ears to the demand of the owners, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday gave permission to 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls in the state. According to the government, the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections was coming down in the state.

The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy.

The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release and also new coronavirus clusters, star hotels, IIT-Madras, are cropping up.

The government's decision comes in the wake of actor Vijay meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, who made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres.


