Covid-19: Tamil Nadu Schools to Reopen for Classes 10, 12 Tomorrow, Health Dept Orders Screening Students, Faculty

With classes for tenth and plus two students in Tamil Nadu set to commence from tomorrow, the state health department has directed its officials to compulsorily screen students and faculty for Coronavirus within a week. Also, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine mandated cleaning of school premises by local body/school management besides the creation of sufficient hand washing facilities and following the SOPs without any deviation.

The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said. The Deputy Directors of Health should use the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams to screen the tenth and twelfth standard students and faculty including checking for co-morbidities.

Primary health centre (PHC) teams could be mobilised if required, and they should be equipped to handle suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs. Details on the Mobile Medical Units available at block level should be shared with schools to contact them in case of emergency.

Vitamin C, multivitamin tablets and other immuno- boosters should be given to children, the DPH said.