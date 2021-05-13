Covid-19 Task Force to Meet Tomorrow for Plasma Therapy Review, New Guidelines Likely

India’s national task force on Covid-19 management will meet on Friday (May 14) to review the convalescent plasma therapy for patients infected by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, sources have told CNN-News18, a development that comes in the backdrop of concerns over the use of the treatment and doubts over its efficacy.

Revised guidelines and protocols on the use of the therapy may be issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s premier scientific body, the sources added.

A group of 18 clinicians, scientists and public health professionals has recently written to the government, saying the “irrational use” of plasma therapy “raises the possibility of more virulent strains” of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Convalescent plasma is part of ICMR’s clinical management protocol that is in place during the pandemic. In a document dated November 17, 2020, ICMR said the therapy “has been tried in the past for treatment of viral infections” such as swine flu, Ebola and Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome). The body, however, advised against its indiscriminate use, and detailed certain criteria for the treatment.

In their letter, the experts cited three studies — the ICMR-PLACID Trial, the Recovery Trial conducted by the University of Oxford, and Argentina’s PlasmAr Trial — to argue that the country’s existing guidelines on plasma therapy were not based on evidence.

“Current research evidence unanimously indicates that there is no benefit offered by convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19. It continues to be prescribed rampantly in hospitals across India,” said the letter, which was addressed to India’s top scientific adviser, K VijayRaghavan.

It went to add that the rush for plasma, which is in short supply, led to back-marketing and harassment of patients’ relatives.

“We would also like to point out some very early evidence that indicates a possible association between emergence of variants with ‘lower susceptibility to neutralising antibodies in immunosuppressed’ people given plasma therapy. This raises the possibility of more virulent strains developing due to irrational use of plasma therapy which can fuel the pandemic,” said the letter, which was also marked to the directors of ICMR and New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The letter said a “problematic scenario arises because of guidelines issued by ICMR/AIIMS that currently recommends plasma therapy (April 2021 version) as ‘off label’ use”. “This is rather unusual as off-label use by its very definition implies ‘unapproved use’,” the letter added, and requested the government to “urgently review the guidelines and remove this unnecessary therapy”.

With the onset of a brutal second wave of Covid-19 that has sent India’s infection count soaring and put a huge stress on the country’s health care system, the demand for plasma has shot up with relatives of patients asked to undergo the therapy trying all means possible to get a donor.

Plasma is a component of blood that contains antibodies. People who have recovered from Covid-19 are allowed to donate plasma after a certain time period. The antibodies against the coronavirus disease present in their plasma mount some degree of protection once they enter the body of an infected person through blood transfusion, according to some experts.

But experts say all Covid-recovered patients do not have the convalescent plasma that is necessary for the treatment. They also point out that the therapy could be useful only in the early stages of the infection when the replication of the virus is occurring — a process which the natural antibodies from a recovered person might be able to stop.

Some studies have shown that convalescent plasma is effective only when the treatment is received within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms. According to ICMR, the therapy is of no use after seven days of symptoms emerging.

