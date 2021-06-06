Covid-19: Telangana Cabinet to Decide on Lockdown Relaxations During June 8 Meet

The Telangana cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8 at 2pm and discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, besides other issues like its effect on economy, agriculture and health infrastructure.

Sources said the cabinet is likely to announce some relaxations in lockdown that has been in place to contain the spread of the pandemic. Covid-19 cases have been falling in the state over the past few days.

The ministers are going to review ongoing work of various irrigation projects, including measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during monsoon and other related issues. They may also discuss the financial assistance being given under Rythu Bandhu scheme, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides.

The Cabinet may further dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the health department as cases see a downward trend and its readiness to face a possible third wave of the virus.

The chief minister has recently decided that diagnostic centres that were to be opened on June 7 in 19 district headquarters will now become operational on June 9. He said all ministers should remain present during the launch of the centres. Rao has instructed officials to ensure that prominent personalities are invited to open the centres in the absence of ministers.

