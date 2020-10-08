COVID-19 Testing Camps Set Up For Staff Of Aurangabad Hotels

Aurangabad: The civic body in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has set up testing camps to detect coronavirus infection among staff of hotels, bars and restaurants in the city. RT-PCR tests will be conducted at the camps, which will continue for the next three days, said Dr Neeta Padalkar, health officer of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

The state government has allowed hotels and restaurants to operate with limited capacity. The civic body has arranged for testing camps at hotels and has also been conducting tests at its designated centres, she said.

“RT-PCR testing kits are available in ample number.It is also more accurate and can even detect asymptomatic cases,” the official said.

