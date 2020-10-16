COVID-19: Thane Caseload Closes In On 2 Lakh Mark, Toll 5,015

Thane: The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 1,98,259 on Friday after 1,260 people were detected with the infection, while 32 deaths took the toll to 5,015, an official said. The recovery rate in the district is 89.98 per cent (1,78,402 recovered), mortality rate is 2.53 per cent (5,015 deaths) and active cases stand at 7.49 per cent of total or 14,842, he said.

“Kalyan accounts for 24 per cent of cases, Thane 22 per cent and Navi Mumbai 21 per cent,” he added. Neighbouring Palghar has 38,866 cases, including 812 deaths, an official said.

