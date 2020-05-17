Mumbai's Covid-19 Cases up by 1,571 to 19,967; Thane, Navi Mumbai All See Hike

Mumbai city on Sunday reported 1,571 COVID-19 cases, of which 44 are from Dharavi slum area, taking the number of patients here to 19,967 so far, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of 38 people on Sunday, which took the death toll in the country's financial capital to 734, the official said.

According to him, 678 people were hospitalised for suspected coronavirus infection, he said.

As many as 206 patients were discharged from the city hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 5,012, the official said.

Explaining the exponential growth in the number of cases on Sunday, the BMC official said, "Some 590 of the total number of cases reported today are actually from May 10 and 14, but they were included today in the progressive report."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 3,684 after 252 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the death toll touched 114 after nine people succumbed to the infection, health officials said.

Thane city saw a rise of 88 cases, Navi Mumbai 62 and KDMC 42, an official said.

"The COVID-19 count in Thane city is now 1,178, Navi Mumbai 1,190, KDMC 500, MBMC 330, Thane Rural 177 among others," he said.

Meanwhile, a Shiv Sena MLC who recovered from coronavirus infection recently had to be rushed to hospital for snake bite at his bungalow in Yeoor here, officials said.

TMC chief Vijay Singhal said 10 municipal transport buses would be used as ambulances.

Neighbouring Palghar reported 367 cases, which includes 17 deaths, they added.