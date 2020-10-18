COVID-19: Thane Tally Crosses 2 Lakh, Over 1.81 Lakh Recover

Thane: Thane district’s COVID-19 tally crossed the two lakh mark on Sunday after 1,084 people were detected with the infection, while 26 deaths took the toll to 5,071, an official said. The caseload of the district is now 2,00,470, up from 1,00,209 on August 11 and 1,51,236 on September 16, though the discharge of 1,81,525 people so far had left it with a recovery rate of 90.55 per cent, he pointed out.

“The mortality rate is 2.53 per cent while the number of active cases is 13,874, which is 6.92 per cent of total tally. Kalyan leads with an overall count of 47,888, followed by Thane with 43,571 and Navi Mumbai 42,212,” he added. Neighbouring Palghar district has an overall tally of 39,211 cases, which includes 831 deaths.

