Covid-19 Theme-based Writing Competition to be Held in Telangana University

A ‘Connect Chancellor’ activity is being organised to bring out creativity, innovation and novel ideas through poems, articles and stories that will be written by students studying at the Telangana State University.

The programme which is being conducted by The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will require those pursuing graduation or higher courses to submit their entries by May 10 through either email or WhatsApp.

As per the guidelines mentioned in the official notification, the participant can submit the write up in any of the four languages including English, Hindi, Urdu and Telugu. The piece, however, should not be more than 3,000 words and should include an abstract of 250 words.

The best three write-ups in each language will be rewarded with cash prizes. The first prize is Rs 15,000, followed by Rs 10, 000 for the second and Rs 5000 for the third.

There is a list of 18 only illustrative and not exhaustive topics on the official website. The theme of all of the topics is the novel coronavirus.

In order to access the topics and to know how to participate in this activity, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Under the news and notification section click on, “Connect Chancellor: Platform to bring out creativity, innovation and novel ideas - Opportunity to the students of State universities to write articles, stories and poems etc., by 10th May 2020."

Step 3: Choose the topic on which you wish to write

Step 4: Ensure that you disclose the personal details asked in a particular format and also include the disclaimer asked in the submission.

Step 5: Send the entry through email or WhatsApp latest by May 10.

