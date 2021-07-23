Covid-19 Third Wave In India Depends On These Four Factors

Health experts have warned that as long as SARS-Cov-2 is around us and new cases are being reported in India the possibility of a new wave cannot be ruled out. However, the timing and intensity of the third wave will depend on four factors—

Vaccination, Covid appropriate behaviour, variant and infection rates.

The number of Coronavirus patients is surging once again in many countries. It is also important to note that in many countries, people who have received both doses are also getting infected. Along with this, the biggest danger that lurks at this time is the possibility of a third wave. Health experts and the Central government believe that the coming three months are very crucial.

Many questions are also being raised in the expert community including how effective will vaccines be in defending against covid-19 infections? How will the increasing number of patients in foreign countries affect our country? Can this wave of corona be avoided?

Decoding various questions related to Covid-19, Physician and Epidemiologist (Public Policy and Health System Specialist) Dr Chandrakant Laharia informed about the factors that are important for the third wave of the Coronavirus, which if taken care of can prevent the third wave.

Dr Laharia opined that if we all follow the Covid appropriate behaviour then the third wave can be avoided. An expedited vaccination drive can help in avoiding the Covid-19 third wave.

