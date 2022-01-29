CHANGE LANGUAGE
Covid-19 Third Wave Seems to Be Declining in Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Commuters wait to board trains during evening rush hour at a railway station in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

The state reported 27,971 new coronavirus cases and 61 pandemicrelated deaths during the day.

The "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state though in some cities cases are showing an uptick, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. The state reported 27,971 new coronavirus cases and 61 pandemic-related deaths during the day.

With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, "it seems the COVID-19 third wave has come down," Tope told reporters here. "But some other cities like Pune, Nagpur and parts of rural area are reporting more and more cases, the minister noted.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts were reporting "very high numbers" earlier while Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad are currently reporting more cases, Tope said. "People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms, he said.

first published:January 29, 2022, 22:58 IST