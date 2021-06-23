COVID-19: Transgenders Distribute Food, Oxygen Cylinders In West Bengal's Hooghly

In a good gesture of humanity, transgenders, who are usually discriminated against by society, have come forward in Tribeni town of Hooghly district in West Bengal to help all those who have been affected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

They are distributing Oxygen cylinders to patients receiving treatment in home isolation. They are also providing food to daily wagers and others who have lost their livelihood like them due to pandemic.

A group of 40 eunuchs has been taking to the streets of various localities in Tribeni town to help needy persons. They are getting food and oxygen cylinders from the ruling political party Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of the Hooghly district. They wear PPE kits, masks and use bikes to provide necessary supplies to needy people.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they were seen begging on trains or buses from morning to evening. However, COVID-19 induced lockdowns and various restrictions by the authorities have left them jobless and now, they decided to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic. They are using their hard-earned money and also getting support from TMC members.

Atri Kar, the leader of the group who is also a school teacher by profession said,” We started this initiative to help the people as we want to do something for society. We are putting our lives at risk in this pandemic and helping people to change people’s mentality towards our community. We provide help to all those who need it.”

Explaining the ordeal of her community, she said, “If a transgender person is sitting in a bus or train seat, usually no one wants to share a seat with them. No one shares anything with them.”

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 1,852 more Covid-19 positive cases pushing the total number of infections in the state to 14,85,438.

