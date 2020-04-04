COVID-19: Tripura and Mizoram to Release 900 Prisoners on Bail

Aizawl/Agartala: In pursuance to the Supreme Court's order, Tripura and Mizoram governments have initiated the process to release around 900 prisoners on interim bail or PR Bond to prevent the novel coronavirus pandemic inside the jails, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official release of Mizoram government, a high powered committee headed by Gauhati High Court Judge Michael Zothankhuma granted remission to 48 selected prisoners from the central and district jails as these jailbirds are nearing completion of their terms of imprisonment. "Besides, the committee also decided to release 290 under trial prisoners (first-time offenders) on PR Bond (personal recognizance bond), thus bringing the total number of prisoners to be released on bail or parole to 338," the release said.

The high powered committee has also entrusted each district Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police with the charge of escorting the prisoners safely to their respective homes.

In Agartala, Tripura's Inspector General of Prison Jaideep Nayek also recommended to release 557 prisoners on interim bail.

These 557 prisoners are sentenced to three to seven years of imprisonment by various courts for their different natures of crime. "The issue of the 557 prisoners' release on interim bail was examined by a high powered committee headed by Tripura High Court judge Subhashish Talapatra. The interim bail period would be at least 60 days," an official of Tripura's Legal Service Authority said.

In pursuance to the Supreme Court's order, different state governments of the northeastern region have taken several steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in jails.

