Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: Two Italy-returned ITBP Quarantine Inmates Test Positive, Shifted to Safdarjung Hospital

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought here from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: Two Italy-returned ITBP Quarantine Inmates Test Positive, Shifted to Safdarjung Hospital
A man checks the temperature of a visitor as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the entrance of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation building in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

Two people who returned from Italy this week and were staying at an ITBP quarantine facility tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The two inmates have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, they added.

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought here from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

There are 154 males and 64 females in this group.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram