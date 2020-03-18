English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
COVID-19: Two Italy-returned ITBP Quarantine Inmates Test Positive, Shifted to Safdarjung Hospital
A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought here from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.
A man checks the temperature of a visitor as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the entrance of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation building in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
Two people who returned from Italy this week and were staying at an ITBP quarantine facility tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The two inmates have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, they added.
A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought here from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.
There are 154 males and 64 females in this group.
