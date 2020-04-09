Hyderabad: Two students from Manipur were allegedly denied entry into a supermarket in Hyderabad amid the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In a case of coronavirus-induced racism, they were not allowed in, despite showing an Aadhaar card, because they looked like "foreigners".

Two private security guards, along with the store manager, were taken into custody for not letting the two inside, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Star Supermarket in Vanasthalipuram area, which falls under Rachakonda Police limits.

A video posted on Twitter shows two men being stopped at the entrance of a supermarket by security guards. On being asked the reason, the guards in turn ask the men to 'not argue' and talk to the manager instead.

"What surprises me is that the other bystanders did nothing to help them out. This is appalling by any standards. Racism still has a place in our society even in the midst of this pandemic. Sadly, we are fighting two pandemics (#COVID-19 and Racism)," tweeted Jonah, a friend of the two men.

Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram,Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreginer and not an Indian.Even after producing their Aadhar Card, they were denied entry and were sent back home empty handed. (1/3) #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/QsLC5F1Wd7 — (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020

The tweet received a response from Union Minister Kiran Rijju asking for more details.

A case has been lodged against the two security guards and the manager under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 153A (offence of promoting disharmony) and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An FIR has been lodged and all three men have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.

"Two students aged about 24/25 filed a complaint today. They alleged racism saying they were denied entry into supermarket. The security told them that they orders from the manager to not allow any foreigners inside. These students showed their Aadhaar card and tried talking to the security," Inspector Venkatiah told News18.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao asked for stringent action against the management of the supermarket.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Racism in any form should be dealt with sternly. Request the Telangana DGP to instruct all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take up these issues seriously with retail association & send out a clear message,” Rao said in a tweet on Thursday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube