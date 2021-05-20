Covid-19: UP Government to Distribute Free Ration to 15 Crore Beneficiaries from Today

In an attempt to help the migrants, poor and under-priviledged sections of the society during corona times, the Uttar Pradesh government will start free ration distribution from Thursday. The UP government will distribute 5 kg free ration to 3.59 crore ration cardholders for the next two months.

This relief is being provided under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). The government will be giving 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice grain to around 14.7 crore beneficiaries in the state. The ration distribution will be done under the supervision of nodal officers at around 80,000 ration shops.

Manish Chauhan, commissioner, food and civil supplies department, said, “The state has around 3.59 crore households with ration cards of ‘Antyodaya’ and 14.7 crore beneficiaries under eligible household category. For this, it is estimated more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of food grains is required by the department. We have enough ration for all the beneficiaries under the schemes.”

According to sources, there are around 1,30,07,969 units under the Antyoday Ann Yojna and 13,41,77, 983 units under ration card holders of the eligible household category.

To ensure transparency, the distribution will be done through e-POS (electronic point of sales) machines, which are also being used by the department of food and civil supply at the wheat procurement centres in the state.

Online tokens have been arranged by the government for the convenience of beneficiaries to prevent the Covid spread. To maintain social distancing at each ration shop, only 5 beneficiaries will be allowed at a time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here