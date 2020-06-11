INDIA

UP Govt Authorises Panchayats to Use 3% Funds under State Finance Commission for Funerals of the Poor

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewing facilities of hospitals in the state. (PTI)

The order underlines that in a situation when the 3% funds of a village panchayat are exhausted, the Pradhan can prepare a list of the needy people, who will then be provided with assistance from the CM Relief Fund.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18 Lucknow
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has authorised village panchayats in Uttar Pradesh to utilise 3% of the funds available to them under the State Finance Commission to bear the cost of funerals of the destitute. Apart from funerals, the panchayats can also utilise the funds to address the medical and food-related issues of the poor.

The move comes after the state of Uttar Pradesh has seen a consistent rise in Covid-19 cases.

On June 2, a detailed order was issued by Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, which was addressed to all the District Magistrate and Divisional Commissioner along with other senior officials. The order would authorise panchayats to give immediate one-time assistance of Rs 1, 000 to a poor family. The panchayats have been asked to ensure the families have a ration card.

Further, the panchayats will have to ensure assistance of Rs 5, 000 rupees for funerals. If a body has no claimant, then the cremation will have to be taken care of by the panchayat.


In case a family does not possess an Ayushman Health Card, it will be provided with an assistance of Rs 2, 000 rupees for meeting the medical needs, while also ensuring that it gets a card later.

The order underlines that in a situation when the 3% funds of a village panchayat are exhausted, the Pradhan can prepare a list of the needy people, who will then be provided with assistance from the CM Relief Fund.


