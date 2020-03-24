Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: UP Govt Provides Financial Aid to 20 Lakh Daily Wage Earners

Our government is giving a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 to street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters. The department of urban development has been authorized for this, Yogi Adityanath said.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: UP Govt Provides Financial Aid to 20 Lakh Daily Wage Earners
People buy vegetables from roadside stalls before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India March 23, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Keeping in mind the debilitating effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the 'Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana' depositing the first installment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts of more than 20 lakh daily wage labourers of the state.

Our government is giving a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 to street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters. The department of urban development has been authorized for this, he said.

The chief minister added that following the outbreak of coronavirus, employment of people has been affected due to social distancing and home quarantine, because of which this arrangement is being made.

The government is providing free ration to Antyodaya ration card holders, destitute old age pension holders, construction workers and daily wage workers. Under this, 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice have been provided to them, Adityanath said.

He added that those who are not covered under any scheme in rural and urban areas, are also being provided assistance of Rs 1,000. All the district magistrates have been instructed in this regard and sufficient funds have been sent, the BJP leader added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram