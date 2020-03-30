Take the pledge to vote

COVID-19: UP Shia Waqf Board Waives Off Rentals for 3 Months Starting March 1

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman, Wasim Rizvi, also appealed to all to provide food to at least two poor families.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
COVID-19: UP Shia Waqf Board Waives Off Rentals for 3 Months Starting March 1
Migrant families wait for transportation to travel to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has decided to waive off rentals of all its property for three months starting March 1 in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

"The Board has directed its CEO to waive off rentals of all its properties for three months and communicate the decision to all the concerned with immediate effect," Chairman Board, Wasim Rizvi, told reporters here on Monday.

He also appealed to all to provide food to at least two poor families.

