UP Eases Curbs in Districts With Less Than 600 Cases; 20 Dists Remain Under Existing Curfew, Check List

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued new guidelines on the restrictions to curb coronavirus cases in the state. While the state will ease restrictions on weekdays in 55 districts with less than 600 COVID-19 cases, 20 districts, including Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, will remain under the existing curfew as they continue to report high number of coronavirus infections.

In districts that report less than 600 COVID-19 cases, the ‘Corona Curfew’ has been lifted between 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays. In case starts recording higher than 600 cases, restrictions on weekdays will be back in place.

Meanwhile, the weekend curfew, from 7 pm on Friday evening to 7 am on Monday morning, will continue across the state with no relaxations for any district.

Uttar Pradesh registered 1,900 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The active cases in the state stood at 41,000. “We’ve the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity and highest recovery rate," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a press briefing.

20 UP districts where restrictions have not been eased:

Lucknow

Meerut

Saharanpur

Varanasi

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Muzaffarnagar

Bareilly

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Jhansi

Prayagraj

Lakhimpur Kheri

Jaunpur

Sonbhadra

Baghpat

Moradabad

Ghazipur

Bijnor

Deoria

All educational institutes, schools, coaching centers and gyms will remain closed across the state. Multiplexes and malls will also not be allowed to open.

Industrial work and essential services will continue to function as before. All industrial and scientific establishments, both government and private, will ensure social distancing at work place and if any employee shows symptoms of flu then they will be tested through the Rapid Antigen Test.

Essential services and activities like healthcare, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation, scheduled operation of common transport will be allowed to operate in both government and private sectors.

