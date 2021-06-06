Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh Gets 72 New Oxygen Plants, Work Underway for 344 More

At least 72 new oxygen plants have been established in Uttar Pradesh as part of the state government’s measures to tackle the demand of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the work is on to set up 344 more plants. The Yogi Adityanath government has planned to set up a total of 416 oxygen plants in the state, where 25 were already functional.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Medical Education, informed that as many as 48 oxygen generator plants are being installed in the state. Of these, 16 are being set up by the central government, 24 plants by the state government, one plant from the MLA fund and seven plants are being set up by the corporate institutions. The process of establishing and making oxygen generator plants functional in all medical institutions in the state sector is going on continuously. All the plants are likely to become functional from the last week of July to the first week of August.

As per information, 37 new oxygen plants are to be financed by the PM Cares Fund in the state, out of which 14 have been installed while three are under process. The state government has approved 64 oxygen plants, out of which six have started and 58 are in progress. Apart from this, 80 plants have been set up by sugar mills and the excise department even as 90 oxygen plants are to be set up from MP and MLA funds. Out of these, eight have started and work is going on 82. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a total of 120 plants have been proposed to be set up, of which 18 have already been installed.

At least 12 new oxygen plants have started in private medical colleges in the state. These include two in Rohilkhand Medical College, Bareilly, two in Narayana Medical College, Kanpur, one in Hind Barabanki, one in Hind Sitapur, two in Muzaffarnagar Medical College, one in Subharti Medical College, Meerut, one in NCR IMS Meerut, two in Venkateshwara Medical College, Amroha.

With the help of the Central government, two oxygen plants have been made operational in Government Medical College, Saharanpur. A new plant has been made functional by the state government at Uttar Pradesh Medical Sciences University Saifai. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Government Medical College, Jalaun and Budaun have been provided with the State Government funded and self-governing State Medical College, Shahjahanpur, Deoria from the Corporate Fund, these are also under process.

There were 10 oxygen plants that were functional in private sector medical colleges. Twelve more plants have been established recently. The process is also underway to set up an Oxygen Generator Plant in other medical colleges as well. For the establishment of the generator plant, it has been proposed by the government to provide 50 percent interest free amount of the cost of the plant to the private sector medical colleges. This amount will be adjusted from the amount received by the concerned private sector medical colleges after the treatment of Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here