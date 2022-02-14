Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Not Mandatory for Entry to Jagannatha Temple in Puri

Easing restrictions for devotees to pay obeisance to deities at the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday said the final vaccination certificate is not mandatory for visit to the temple.

SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar informed that devotees are not required to carry a double-dose vaccination certificate to visit the temple from February 21, 2022. Also, devotees do not need to take RTPCR certificate to go inside the temple.

The decision has been taken at the Chhatisa Nijog meeting where Kumar was present to discuss the preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on February 19.

As most people have received the double dose of the Covid vaccine, the Chhatisa Nijog decided to do away with the final vaccination certificate norm for the devotees. However, wearing a mask is mandatory for devotees visiting the temple, Kumar added.

He further informed the general public that they will not be allowed to pay obeisance to the deities at the temple from 4 pm to 6 pm on February 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.