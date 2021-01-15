Covid Vaccination Drive: Who Will Receive Shots? Precautions to Be Taken? All You Need to Know

The government is set to roll out the much-awaited Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country on Saturday, January 16, which will see vaccination for about three crore frontline workers. During the first phase of the drive, two vaccines -- Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute's 'Covishield' -- will be administered to the priority groups.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit the new OPD Wing of AIIMS on Saturday morning to oversee the preparedness for the drive that will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing at 10:30 AM for 3,006 vaccination sites across the country.

Ahead of the vaccination roll-out, the health ministry had laid down a set of guidelines to be followed during the drive, listing the precautions and contraindications for the inoculation, along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines. The Health Ministry cautioned about mild side effects following vaccination for both the vaccines. In case of Covishield, some mild adverse effects may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia and nausea.

The ministry also cautioned against administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

Here's an explainer that will clear some of the basic doubts on how to register for the vaccine and the precautions to be taken during the drive: