Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for 18-44 Age Group Fails to Take off in Assam

The Assam government could not rollout the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group on Saturday due to non-receipt of vaccine supply from the Centre, a top NHM official said here. The process for the third phase of vaccination, as part of the nationwide drive to inoculate younger people, “will commence from the moment the corresponding number of vaccines are received from the Government of India", National Health Mission director S Laxmanan told PTI.

The Centre has sanctioned five lakh COVID-19 vaccines for the 18+ agwe group and the process for securing them is in progress, Laxmanan informed. Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has tweeted, “Assam gets 5 lakh + #COVID19Vaccine by GOI (371480 Covishield; 128830 Covaxin) for 18+ people. We’re procuring it immediately through funds of Assam Arogya Nidhi." “Our vaccination will be FREE FOR all citizens", Sarma added.

However, the ongoing inoculation process for those above the age of 44 was continuing in Assam, the NHM Mission director said. As many as 24,66,321 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, Laxmanan said.

