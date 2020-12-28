Covid-19 Vaccination Dry Run Conducted Successfully in Andhra, Gujarat Begins Programme

The Krishna district administration on Monday successfully conducted a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination programme by carrying out various exercises that go into the actual event whenever it begins. Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiyaz, who inaugurated the dry run at the urban primary health centre at Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada, said the (dummy) vaccine was transported from the central storage facility to cold chain points at various places.

The dry run was carried out in five locations with 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) for each session. "We have recorded this in the Co-WIN App and sent SMSes to the chosen patients. We have monitored the time taken for different processes and the logistics involved. This will be used in real-time simulation," the Collector told reporters.

All primary health centres, hospitals, educational institutions and village secretariats would be made vaccination centres once the actual begins, he added. Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states chosen by the Centre to carry out end-to-end dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on December 28.

The state government picked Krishna district for the dry run, where it was carried out in five locations. "The dry run was basically to test the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination in the state. It will provide insights into any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the actual drive," state Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said.

A report on the dry run listing the issues involved would be submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare besides the State Task Force for necessary action.

A two-day dry run to check the preparedness of health authorities for a future nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme began on Monday in Rajkot and Gandhinagar districts of Gujarat, officials said. Gujarat is one of the four states chosen by the Centre to conduct the mock COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"In Gujarat, the dry run is being carried out in Rajkot district, Rajkot city, Gandhinagar district and Gandhinagar city," State Immunisation Office Dr Nayan Jani told reporters. He said local health officials of these districts and cities will engage in administrative work on the first day of the drive.

"The actual field visits will begin on Tuesday," Jani said, adding that actual (potential) vaccine shots will not be administered on people during the dry run. Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified 125 beneficiaries in the city who will be covered during the mock drill on Tuesday, said GMC Health Officer Dr Kalpesh Goswami.

He said a total of 50 health personnel will visit the identified beneficiaries at five different sites in the city. "On Monday, we will be doing only administrative and paper work, such as uploading data of beneficiaries, manpower and cold chain infrastructure on Co-WIN (a central software application developed for the vaccination drive)," he said.