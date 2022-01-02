Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years is set to begin Monday, on January 3. Registration on the CoWIN portal began on Saturday. The vaccine option for children would only be Covaxin, officials said on Monday as preparations are underway to start inoculating children against COVID-19. The guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry specified that “all those whose birth year is 2007” or before, shall be eligible.

How to register for vaccination in CoWIN?

• The beneficiaries (aged 15-18 years) can register themselves online through an existing account on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number.

• Students can register for vaccination on the portal using their student identity cards

• This facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

• Beneficiaries can also be registered at the vaccination sites by the verifier or the vaccinator in the facilitated registration mode and appointments can be booked online or on-site (walk-in)

When does vaccine registration start?

Registering for vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years has begun on January 1.

When does vaccination start?

Vaccination for children aged 15-18 will start from January 3, 2022.

Vaccine for children

CoWIN chief Dr RS Sharma had earlier told CNN-News18 that children will have an option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s jab.

However, Covaxin is the only option available for now.

Zydus Cadila’s anti-Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D is yet to be introduced in the country’s inoculation programme even for adults, though it received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the drug regulator on August 20, making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the EUA to indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on Friday.

