India Discontinues Air Suvidha Forms for International Passengers; Covid Vaccination Not Mandatory | Details Here

In view of the improving coronavirus pandemic situation both globally as well as in India, the central government on Monday discontinued the submission of Air Suvidha forms for international passengers upon their arrival in India. Moreover, the Ministry of Civil Aviation also announced that Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory for people flying into the country from abroad.

The Air Suvidha form on its portal was made mandatory for incoming international passengers. Passengers had to declare all details related to Covid-19 vaccination.

Issuing the order, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and updated the same from time to time. The present guidelines are being revised in light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India."

“All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country," reads the guidelines.

The government said that the protocols are to be complied with by international travellers as well as points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) and shall be valid with effect from November 22 till further orders.

“In view of the aforementioned MoHFW revised guidelines, the extant guidelines of MoHFW on submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stand discontinued," reads the order.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol. All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National Helpline Number (1075)/State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in its revised guidelines, made wearing of face masks not mandatory for the in-flight passengers on domestic and international routes. The revised guidelines stated that all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers but there will not be any fine/penal action on passengers not wearing mask in the flight.

