COVID-19: Vaccination of Pregnant Women in MP to Start on Friday

Vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19 will begin in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a senior state government official said on Thursday. Health Department’s additional director and MP’s immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla shared this information at a seminar organised for mediapersons by the state government and the UNICEF.

Dr Shukla said both Covishield and Covaxin were available in MP but the pregnant women will be administered the latter given that the duration between two jabs of the home-grown vaccine was 28 days (as compared to 84 days for Covishield). We want the pregnant women to get both shots of the vaccine in quick succession at government centres, he added.

Speaking at the seminar, UNICEF health expert Dr Vandana Bhatia highlighted the importance of inoculating pregnant women against coronavirus. .

