In Big Push Towards Fight Against Covid-19, Govt Allows Vaccination on All Days in April, Even Holidays

A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during an inoculation drive, at a vaccination camp in Old Delhi on March 20. (File photo/PTI)

To speed up the vaccination drive, the Centre has ordered all public and private Covid-19 vaccination centres to open, including gazetted holidays.

In a significant step to expand the countrywide vaccination drive, the Centre has decided to operationalise both public and private sector Covid-19 vaccination centres on all days of month in April, the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Centre has directed all States and Union Territories to make necessary arrangements to provide vaccination in Covid-19 vaccination centres on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April.

The move aims to optimally utilise all the centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of the vaccination.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

India recorded a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, reporting 72,330 cases in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 vaccination for all people above 45 has started from April 1. This has been identified by the government as the most vulnerable group as 88% of all Covid-19 deaths in India are in the age group of 45 years and above.

Over 6.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country till date.

first published:April 01, 2021, 15:39 IST