Covid-19 Vaccination Resumes in Mumbai, Pune After 2 Days

After a gap of two days, the COVID-19 vaccination drive resumed in Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday morning, but unlike the first day, there was hardly any rush of beneficiaries for taking jabs in the metropolis. A doctor at a vaccination centre in Mumbai said the response was slow in the morning, but the process was gradually picking up.

The inoculation drive resumed at nine centres in Mumbai and 28 centres in the neighbouring Pune district, officials said. The Maharashtra government had suspended the inoculation process on Sunday and Monday due to some problems in the Co-WIN app, created by the Centre for managing registration for the vaccination.

On the first day of the vaccination on Saturday, only 1,923 out of 4,000 registered beneficiaries got the doses in Mumbai, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Tuesday, the vaccination process started around 9 am at all the centres in Mumbai, as per BMC officials.

However, unlike Saturday, there was hardly any rush of registered beneficiaries at the vaccination centres. The waiting room at a vaccination centre in the civic-run KEM Hospital was almost empty at around 10.30 am. Only 15 to 20 people have come since the start of the process today," a staffer at the vaccination centre said. One or two registered beneficiaries are coming at a gap of 5 to 10 minutes, he said.

"The response was slow in the morning, but it is slowly picking up," a doctor at the facility said, adding that the centre will remain open till 5 pm. Some health care workers, who were asked to go to the KEM Hospital for inoculation, told .

