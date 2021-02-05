Covid-19 Vaccination: Just 8,500 Cases of Adverse Reaction in 44 lakh Recipients, 97% Say They're Satisfied

Over 97 percent of the people receiving Covid vaccine and gave feedback on it express satisfaction about the overall experience while 11 percent said that they were not informed about the adverse events following Covid vaccination.

The government had reached out to 37 lakh people who got inoculated for Covid-19 for their feedback on the vaccine experience out of which 5 lakh people responded, Times of India reported.

Out of the data received from the respondents, 97.4 percent said that there were social distancing in the booths while 98.4 percent said that they have been informed about the process. 97 percent were asked to wait for 30 minutes after vaccination for any adverse effect and 97.4 percent were satisfied with the overall experience.

According to the report, 8,563 Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) have been reported which is 0.2 percent of the vaccinated individuals, whereas 34 people needed hospitalization.

“There is a structured and robust system of AEFI in the country which has been further strengthened in light of Covid,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reportedly said.

The report said that there have been 19 deaths post vaccination, none of which have been casually related to the vaccine.

Out of a total of 97 lakh healthcare workers, around 45 percent have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

The government said that the second dose will be administered from February 13.