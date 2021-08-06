Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids in 12-18 Age Group Will be Out by October: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla has assured that Covid-19 vaccines for kids in the age group of 12-18 years will be ready by October. He made the announcement following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, and thanked the government for ‘full support’.

“By the first quarter of 2022 we will have a vaccine for people below the age of 12", he added.

Poonawalla met Shah for almost half an hour, following which he asserted that there was “no financial crunch".

SII is set to start trials of Covovax, its Covid-19 vaccine (Novavax’s candidate), on children this month. The trials would cover 920 children, 460 each in the age group of 12-17 and 2-11 across 10 sites.

Two Indian vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Zydus Cadila (ZyCoV-D) — have already begun the paediatric trials.

Covovax is said to have an efficacy of close to 90 per cent but is yet to be approved for use anywhere.

An expert panel of the Central Drug Authority had last month recommended granting permission to SII for conducting phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions.

