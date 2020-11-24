Covid-19 Vaccine Needs Scientific Approval Before Being Administered to People, Telangana CM Tells PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said the state government is ready to administer scientifically approved coronavirus vaccine to the people after it is verified if it has any side effects.

During a video-conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all the chief ministers, Rao discussed the method regarding distribution and administering of the vaccine.

“People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administering of the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have prepared an action plan," he said.

Rao added there is need to consider side effects of the vaccine since there are different climatic and whether conditions in the country.

"The coronavirus did not affect the country in a uniform manner. Vaccine, too, may have different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially send a batch of vaccine doses to the states, which can be administered to some people and let us assess the situation," he said.

After the conference, Rao held a review meeting with officials and instructed them to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine and create the required infrastructure.

Rao said the vaccine should be given first to Covid warriors and frontline workers like the police and other departments, people above 60 years of age, those suffering from acute diseases. A list in this regard should be prepared, he has instructed.