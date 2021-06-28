Covid-19 Vaccine Racket: Bengal Temporarily Suspends Private Vaccination Camps

In the wake of the fake Covid-19 vaccine racket in West Bengal, the State government has temporarily suspended all private vaccination camps against Coronavirus and called for a high-level meeting on Monday to formulate more stringent measures to check such malpractices in future. However, vaccinations will be allowed in government and private hospitals in the State.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair the high-level meeting where she will also announce further precautions and measures that need to be taken as the partial lockdown period of 15 days (announced on June 14) will get over on July 1.

A senior official at the State Health Department said, “We have decided not to allow any private vaccination camps in West Bengal till we receive the renewed order from the Chief Minister’s Office. However, those who wanted to take their first or second dose of vaccinations can visit any government and private hospitals to take the vaccines.”

Recently, a fake vaccination camp was busted after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actress-cum-politician to be present at a Covid-19 vaccination camp organised by him at the Kasba area in the Southern fringes of Kolkata.

Mimi, who was invited to the vaccination camp herself, got vaccinated to boost the morale of the people so that they should come forward for vaccination to contain the spread of Coronavirus. After two days, Mimi complained of abdomen pain and dehydration.

The accused person has been arrested and identified as Debanjan Deb. He had organised a vaccination drive posing as Joint Commissioner of Calcutta Corporation (IAS rank). The man was arrested after Mimi alerted the police. The actress grew suspicious after she didn’t receive any message after getting vaccinated.

Investigation revealed that Debanjan not only indulged in organising fake vaccination camps but also conducted raids posing as an IAS officer and duped several people including builders, film director, music composers and educationists in the name of getting their job done using his influence in the corridors of power in Bengal.

During the interrogation, he confessed to the charges and also disclosed that he sent an e-mail to the Serum Institute of India for Covishield vaccines.

It was learnt that he created fake e-mail Ids including deputymanager@kmcgov.org so that his mail should look authentic from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

“We have seized stamps of various government departments like Information and Cultural Affairs, KMC and Public Works Department (PWD). A total of eight bank accounts has been seized from his office. He used to pay salary to his staff through a bank account in the name of WBFINCORP (West Bengal Finance Corporation). We are looking into the matter,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here