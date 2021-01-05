Covid-19 Vaccine Reaches Varanasi Hospital on Bicycle, Raises Questions on Preparedness

Amidst preparation and dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, a unique incident was reported from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi where the COVID-19 vaccine was transported to a hospital on a bicycle.

The incident was reported from Womens Hospital located at Chaukaghat area of Varanasi where an employee was seen carrying the corona vaccine on a bicycle.

When asked about this incident, Varanasi CMO Dr. VB Singh said, “The vaccine was transported at five centers with the help of a van. Only at the Womens hospital the vaccine was brought on a bicycle.”

There were arrangements of security as police personnel were deployed but the arrangement for transportation of vaccine has raised questions on the preparedness of the Varanasi district administration.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the dry run should be done with full sincerity and commitment to strengthen the COVID vaccination system in the entire state.

Dry runs are being organized for vaccination at several places in every district. No vaccine is being applied to anyone during the dry run, but only a mock drill to apply the vaccine is being done.

Dry run of corona vaccine is being done at KGMU, PGI, Lohia Institute, Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital, Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow, apart from this dry run was also being conducted at Mal, Allahabad, Indira Nagar, Kakori Community Health Center, Sahara Hospital, Medanta Hospital and Era Medical College in Lucknow. Despite this, there are a lot of discrepancies in many districts.