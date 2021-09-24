India Administers Highest Covid Vaccine Doses in September With 18.74 cr Jabs, Breaks August Record

Even though there is still a week to go before the month-end, India has set new records in September by administering 18.74 crore doses of vaccines to immunise its population against Covid-19. In August, India administered 18.38 crore doses — a record that was broken in September.

The rate of vaccination in September was more than in the previous months. According to government data analysed by CNN-News18, the average per day vaccination in September was 81.48 lakh — four times more than that in May. The government allowed vaccination of all persons above the age of 18 from May 1.

The average daily doses administered in a month has increased from 19.72 lakh in May to 39.85 lakh in June and 43.41 lakh in July. In August, the average per day vaccination was 59.29 lakh.

In May, India vaccinated 6.11 crore people. In June this number was 11.95 crore, while in July 13.45 crore people were given the shots, health ministry data showed.

India administered more than 22 per cent of the overall doses to date in just the first 23 days of September. Till 7 am on Friday, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 84 crore milestone as the tally reached 84,08,21,190. In the last 24 hours, 65.26 lakh vaccine doses were administered.

India began its vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus on January 16. The average per day vaccination till Thursday – the 251th day of the drive – was 33.52 lakh.

In addition, the number of days taken to administer 10 crore doses have dropped to just 11 as India completed its journey from 70 crore to 80 crore doses last week. For the first 10 crore doses, India took 85 days.

The health ministry has said that more than 65 per cent of the country’s adult population has been given at least one dose of the vaccine, while 23 per cent have received both doses.

Official data also said that about 99 per cent of the healthcare workers have received the first dose, while 84 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers have taken the second dose. Further, 100 per cent of the frontline workers have been administered the first dose, while 80 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rate has increased drastically in the last few weeks with more than one crore doses administered on several days. On September 6, August 31 and 27, the daily coronavirus vaccination in the country was more than one crore. Further, on September 17, the country administered more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses in 24 hours.

