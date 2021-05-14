Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Will Improve From June, 4-Fold Increase Over May Figures Likely In August

Supply of Covid-19 vaccines is likely to increase sharply from June, helping India get close to 300 crore doses in the seven-month period ending December, government officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Estimates chalked out by officials suggested that the tentative supply figures in May (8.8 crore doses) could almost double by June (15.81 crore doses) and quadruple by August (36.6 crore doses). In December alone, 65 crore doses might be available, over a seven-fold jump from the May numbers.

The numbers also meant that there could be 268 crore doses available between August and December, 52 crores more than an earlier estimation that first sparked hopes of a decisive win against the coronavirus disease in the country battered by a brutal second wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, who is also the head of the national task force on Covid-19 vaccines, said 216 crore doses would become available from August to December. At a press briefing, he mentioned eight vaccines — a significant increase from the two currently in use — that would help the country of 130 crore people inoculate all its citizens.

Successful implementation of the plan would help India defeat the pandemic at the dawn of a new year. India’s infection count has soared to grim records and the health care system is reeling from high disease burden with reports of deaths due to non-availability of medical oxygen coming in from several states.

