Covid-19 Vaccine to be Administered Only to Those Eligible for Second Dose: Andhra Pradesh CM

Due to the limited availability of Covid-19 vaccines supplied by the Centre, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday decided to prioritise vaccinating those who are due for second dose of inoculation in the month of May. As on today, 19,81,496 people were vaccinated with both doses, while 53,26,721 people with single jab.

The Chief Minister has assured that the state will take up the vaccination of 18-44 years age group only after covering all beneficiaries in the priority groups with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. He also instructed all district collectors to ensure that there is no crowding at the vaccination centres.

“There are 33,45,225 people above the age of 45 years in Andhra Pradesh who still need second dose. But we only get an average of 20 lakh vaccines a month. So we need to prioritise the people who received the first dose. There is a need for people to be aware of this and the collectors have to ensure that these 33 lakh people should get their second dose," he said.

Explaining about the vaccination production in the country, the Chief Minister said that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech produces 1 crore doses of Covaxin in a month and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactures a total of 6 crore Covishield vaccine doses in a month. The country until today has received only 17 crore vaccine doses and that there are 26 crore people over 45 years of age and another 60 crore over the age of 60 years, which brings into a total of 86 crore beneficiaries who need to be inoculated at the earliest, he explained.

“In our state, around 1.48 crore people are above 45 years of age. This includes frontline workers too. Whereas, another 2 crore people are between 18–44 years of age. If we look at the number of vaccine doses received till today, the numbers do not even touch up to 1 crore. The state has received a total of 73 lakh doses so far. Looking at the calculations, we require around 7 crore doses to vaccinate the entire state. These vaccine manufacturing companies are now controlled by the Centre. The central government itself has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court," he added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is mulling to float a global tender in a day or two for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines from foreign manufacturers to complete the vaccination process as quickly as possible. The state has identified 2.04 crore people in the 18- 45 age group for whom the Covid-19 vaccine has to be administered.

“We are exploring the option of buying the vaccine from any foreign manufacturer since there is a short supply of Covishield and Covaxin. We have already placed an order for purchase of Sputnik V vaccine but Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the local manufacturer, said it will give clarity on supplies only after May 15 after assessing the production capacity," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

