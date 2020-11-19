Covid-19 Vaccine Will be Ready in 3-4 Months, Says Harsh Vardhan; Shots to be Given Based on 'Scientific Evaluation'

The Covid-19 vaccine would be ready in the next three-four months, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. He added that the priority to provide the shots to 135 crore Indians would be based on scientific evaluation.

The Minister was addressing the FICCI FLO webinar on 'The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid'.

"I am confident that COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months. Priority for the vaccine will be designed on the basis of scientific data. Health care workers and corona warriors will naturally be prioritised followed by elderly and disease-prone people. Very detailed planning is underway for vaccine dissemination. An e-vaccine intelligence platform has been created to discuss the blueprint for the same. Tracking and tracing of the vaccine would be neck-deep once it's available for the public. Hopefully, 2021 should be a better year for all of us," Vardhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Praising the efforts of the Central government, the minister said some 'very bold steps' were taken to fight the pandemic in the last few months. "Janta curfew was a very innovative and unique experiment by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had nationwide participation from the citizens. The decision to impose a lockdown followed by unlocking were some bold decisions by the central government during the pandemic. We have handled it very well," the minister said.

"The government has been very proactive in its response towards this fight. Airports, seaports and land borders were put under surveillance for COVID-19 well in time," he added.