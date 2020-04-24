Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Covid-19 Victim's Funeral Held in Dakshin Kannada District Amid Strong Protests by Locals

The body of the 75 year old woman, who died from Covid-19 and hailed from Bantwal, was brought to the burial ground of Pachanady in Mangaluru late on Thursday night when the locals gathered in large numbers.

Revathi Rajeevan

April 24, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
Covid-19 Victim's Funeral Held in Dakshin Kannada District Amid Strong Protests by Locals
Representative image REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2B4G9LIR7S

Mangaluru: A Covid-19 victim's funeral in Dakshina Kannada district was denied at multiple places by the locals, thus forcing authorities to cremate the body outside the city amid tight police security. The local MLA also refused to allow the burial citing the protests from the locals.

The body of the 75 year old woman, who died from Covid-19 and hailed from

Bantwal, was brought to the burial ground of Pachanady in Mangaluru late on Thursday night when the locals gathered in large numbers.

Managaluru north MLA Bharath Shetty, who also reached the spot, told the officials to not conduct the funeral there due to the protests from the locals.

The officials then moved to Kaikunje crematorium near Bantwal town where the body was buried at around 2am amid tight security.

State minister Suresh Kumar appealed the public to not discriminate due to the coronavirus. "Neither you nor I are immune to coronavirus. Nobody should be treated as untouchables. It could be because of lack of awareness or whatever but this shouldn't happen," he added about the incident.

The deceased woman had a history of stroke and pneumonia. Her daughter-in-law, a 50-year-old woman, had also passed away due to Covid-19 on April 18.

