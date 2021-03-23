Covid-19: Want to Get Vaccinated But Confused About the New Rules? All Your Questions Answered

The vaccination drive will now be opened up for all citizens above 45 starting April 1, the government said on Tuesday. The development comes amid rising Covid-19 cases in some regions, resulting in partial lockdowns or restrictions.

Here are all your FAQs on the vaccination drive answered:

How to Get Covid Vaccine in India? The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of the inoculation drive commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, all people above 45 years of age are entitled to get the coronavirus vaccine, Javadekar said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said even people without comorbidity and above the age of 45 years, can get vaccinated. He requested people entitled to get themselves registered to take the Covid-19 shot. Here’s a cheat-sheet to the vaccination drive.

Covid Vaccine Gap Between Doses: The government on Monday announced that the time interval for administering the second dose of the Covishield vaccine should be increased from the previous 4-6 weeks to 6-8 weeks. The government said the vaccine’s protection was enhanced if the second dose is administered between 6-8 weeks. For Covaxin, the second dose gap is 28 days.

What is Beneficiary ID for Covid-19 Vaccine: If you want any details regarding vaccination you must note that Arogya Setu has been integrated with India’s first vaccination app Co-WIN. This integration enables users to access vaccination information, view the Co-WIN dashboard and download your vaccination certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Read more to know on the beneficiary ID and other vaccination details.

What Not to Do After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine: In simple words, do not let go off Covid-19 guidelines and other prevention measures after getting vaccinated. Wear masks while going out, use sanitiser/wash hands after touching surfaces and maintain physical distancing. If one develops side-effects that are serious after getting inoculated, consult your doctor for the way ahead.

Covishield Efficacy: The WHO says that based on data provided by the manufacturer, the Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine, or AZD1222, has shown to be 63% effective in an ongoing, large-scale clinical trial. A widely used COVID-19 vaccine that’s at least 50% effective could help control the pandemic, it says. Interim findings reported on Monday from trials in the US, Peru and Chile demonstrated that the vaccine had an efficacy of around 79% after second dose was given four weeks after the first dose.

Co-WIN App: Citizens can register to get vaccinated through the Co-WIN portal by registering through their phone numbers, after which an OTP is sent to their phone for first step verification. The app (available on Google Play Store) is currently meant for administrators and not beneficiaries. It essentially means that people above 60 years of age and those over 45 with co-morbidities will need to register through the Co-WIN web portal. There’s no information about the app’s availability’s for eligible beneficiaries yet.

Covaxin and Covishield Difference: Covishield vaccine has been made by the Serum Institute of India’s under Oxford and AstraZeneca; and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. No choice has been provided to citizens between the vaccines and the government says both are effective in immunising oneself against the deadly respiratory disease.