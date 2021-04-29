Covid-19: Weekend Lockdown Extended in Uttar Pradesh, Here Are the Do's and Don’ts

Amid surging coronavirus cases, the government of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday extended weekend lockdown in the state. According to the latest updates, the weekend lockdown in the state will be in place from Friday, April 30, until Tuesday, May 4, until further orders are issued. Earlier, it was from Friday night to Monday morning. The move also comes after the Allahabad High Court raised alarms over rising Covid cases in the state.

During the weekend lockdown, the state government said all markets, private and public offices would be closed from Friday night to Tuesday morning till further orders. According to the new order, markets/marketplaces, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed. Additionally, religious places will also remain shut.

However, essential services such as pharmacies, hospitals, and other essential services will be available during the lockdown period. The government has also advised people to remain indoors and only those involved in essential services will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Here are few dos and don’ts during the weekend lockdown:

1. Wear a mask when stepping out.

2. Keep sanitizing your hands. If possible, wash your hands frequently.

3. Stay indoors as much as you can.

4. Do not come in physical contact with anyone.

5. Practice social distancing at all times.

6. Avoid using public transport unless necessary.

7. Refrain from touching your face or mask, especially when outdoors.

The lockdown in various cities and districts in Uttar Pradesh comes after the state reported the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 death toll. The state witnessed 266 fatalities on Wednesday, along with 29,824 new cases. Uttar Pradesh now has a total of 11,82,848 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll is at 11,943. The state also reported a total of 35,903 COVID-19 patients being discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours. While more than 1.86 lakh samples in the state have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total samples tested so far to 4.03 crore.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here