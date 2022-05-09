Covid-19 Weekly Death Toll in Country Lowest Since March 2020 Despite Rise in Infections

Even as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in India over the past four weeks, the weekly death toll fell to the lowest since March 2020 when the pandemic had just begun in the country. While active infections have crossed 20,000, just 20 deaths from the virus were reported in week ending Sunday (without including May 8 data).

The weekly death toll is the lowest in the last 26 months, a Times of India report said. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases rose for the fourth consecutive week but the increase was marginal in the current week at just around 3.5 percent as infections appeared to be plateauing in Delhi-NCR.

Just over 23,000 fresh cases were reported in the week ending May 8, up from 22,300 the previous seven days. This slowdown has led experts to suggest that the Covid-19 surge was not a wave but the result of relaxations curbs, which led to increased movement and social contact.

In the last four weeks, 69,222 fresh cases of the virus have been reported in India (May 8 data not included), while just 106 fresh deaths have been recorded. The death rate, or case fatality rate (CFR), in this period stands at 0.15 percent as opposed to the country’s overall Covid CFR of 1.22 percent, the Times of India report said.

The rise in cases in Delhi has slowed down considerably with 9,694 infections logged in the week, almost the same as 9,684 the week before that. Similarly, at 3,616, the weekly count in Haryana remained the same as the previous week’s number (3,695).

However, some states are seeing rise in Covid cases. Maharashtra reported 1,377 cases this week, a 30 percent jump from the last. Karnataka’s fresh weekly infections rose by 34 percent from 765 to 1,021, while Rajasthan saw a 47 percent surge from 360 to 529.

Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Goa too saw increase in Covid-19 infections. Active cases in the country also rose only marginally during the week, increasing from 19,500 to around 20,800.

