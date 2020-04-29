Take the pledge to vote

Covid-19 Pandemic: With 2 More Deaths, Toll in UP Rises to 36; 62 New Cases Take Total Infections to 2,115

Thirty-six COVID-19 deaths have taken place in the state, while as many as 477 patients have been discharged.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Covid-19 Pandemic: With 2 More Deaths, Toll in UP Rises to 36; 62 New Cases Take Total Infections to 2,115
Volunteers spray disinfectants on the building of Ali Jan mosque, after some people staying there were tested positive of coronavirus, at Sadar Bazar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

With two more COVID-19 deaths and 62 new cases of infection reported from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the coronavirus casualty count in the state rose to 36 and the total number of infected patients to 2,115 in the state.

"So far, as many as 2,115 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state," said Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, briefing reporters here.

Thirty-six COVID-19 deaths have taken place in the state, while as many as 477 patients have been discharged, he added.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,602, he said.

Prasad also said sampling is now being done as per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)guidelines.

"At present, pool testing is going on in 10 laboratories in the state, and so far 332 pool tests have been conducted. As many as 1,612 samples were tested. Of the 332 pools, 15 pools tested positive for COVID-19," Prasad said.

He also informed, "Yesterday, 75 new units of L1 COVID care centres have been notified. There are 155 L-1 COVID-19 hospitals in the state, 78 L-2 hospitals and 6 L-3 hospitals in the state."

"After the imposition of lockdown, there has been an impact on health services. A government order has been issued, so that vaccination and immunisation of children can be started at the earliest," he said.

