Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath Directs for Quarantine of 1 Lakh People Who Have Entered UP in Past 3 Days

The chief minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled, the statement said.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath Directs for Quarantine of 1 Lakh People Who Have Entered UP in Past 3 Days
File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued directions to officials to quarantine the approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states. Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being monitored.

The chief minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled, the statement said.

"No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting at his residence, also issued directions to officials to strengthen the supply chain, it said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram