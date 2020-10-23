COVID: 23 More Deaths, 481 Fresh Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 4,095 while 481 new cases took the tally to 1,30,157. Three deaths each were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, two each from Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran and one each from Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Mansa, Muktsar and Sangrur, as per the medical bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (98) Hoshiarpur (75), Ludhiana (53) and Mohali (53). There are 4,327 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 580 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,21,735. Twenty-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 110 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,33,133 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid..

