COVID: 3 More Deaths, 148 New Cases In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The death toll from COVID-19 mounted to 172 in Chandigarh with three more fatalities while 148 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 12,360 on Saturday, according to a bulletin. A 70-year-old coronavirus positive woman was among the new fatalities due to the contagion.

There are 1,792 active COVID-19 cases in the city, as of now, the medical bulletin said. A total of 234 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 10,396, according to the bulletin.

A total of 80,300 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and of them, 67,453 tested negative while reports of 153 samples were awaited, it said.

