COVID: 38 More COVID-19 Deaths, 888 Fresh Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Thirty-eight more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 3,679 on Tuesday, while the infection tally rose to 1,20,016 with 888 fresh cases. Five deaths each were reported from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, four from Ludhiana, three each from Amritsar, Pathankot and Rupnagar, two each from Barnala, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Tarn Taran and one from Ferozepur, according to a medical bulletin.

Among places which reported new cases are Bathinda (147), Jalandhar (113), Amritsar (87) and Ludhiana (80). There are 11,982 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,707 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,04,355. Thirty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support, while 274 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 19,96,719 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.

