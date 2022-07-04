Covid: 420 New Cases, 1 More Death in Delhi; Positivity Rate 5.25%

Delhi on Monday recorded 420 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here. With these fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s caseload climbed to 19,37,433 and the death toll increased to 26,272, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Monday came out of 8,002 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Sunday reported 648 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent while five people had died due to the infection.

On Saturday, it had logged 678 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent, and two fatalities. The city saw 813 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three deaths on Friday.

The day before, it had reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death. Of the 9,496 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 183 were occupied on Monday, down from 198 a day ago.

Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,938, down from 3,268 a day ago. As many as 2,348 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 364 containment zones in Delhi, it added. Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don’t cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

